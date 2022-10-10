Paul Scholes gives brilliant response after being reminded of Antony criticism

Manchester United broke the bank to sign Antony from Ajax in the summer.

The Red Devils, led by former Ajax manager Erik ten Hag, spent well over £200m on six players but Antony, who cost a whopping £85.5m, was by the far the club’s most expensive acquisition (Transfermarkt).

Despite his huge price tag, the Brazilian wide-attacker seems unphased and after netting three goals in his first three Premier League games, it is clear that the 22-year-old thrives off the pressure.

Speaking after United’s 2-1 win over Everton on Sunday, a game in which Antony scored again, teammate Bruno Fernandes singled the winger out for some praise but admitted the club are expecting to see even more from him.

We knew the qualities he had,” Fernandes told BT Sport, as quoted by Stretty News.

“Obviously, we know that all the players up front have such good qualities and Antony is one of them, and that’s why the club paid that amount of money for him.

“We are really happy for him but we want even more from him.”

It isn’t just the club who have high expectations, former midfielder and legend Paul Scholes is also putting pressure on the former Ajax attacker.

Talking recently about the £85.5m attack, Scholes said: “He seems to be a bit of a one-trick pony.”

Scholes clearly regrets his early assessment though because when one fan reminded him of what he had said, the retired midfielder responded by simply saying: “Whoops!”