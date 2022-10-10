PSG confirm Lionel Messi not in UCL squad to face Benfica

Paris Saint-Germain will be without Lionel Messi for Tuesday night’s Champions League group game against Benfica.

The Ligue 1 giants confirmed the news that the Argentine megastar will not be part of Christophe Galtier’s squad to take on Benfica in what will be the club’s third group game of the season.

With both Paris Saint-Germain and Benfica sitting top and second, respectively, in Group H, Tuesday night’s blockbuster matchup at the Parc des Princes will probably have a huge say in which team wins the group.

Although any manager in world football would want Messi fit and available for selection for any game, the magnitude of Tuesday’s match will leave all those involved with Paris Saint-Germain bitterly disappointed that they won’t be able to call upon one of the competition’s greatest ever players.

The Argentina international’s absence is down to a calf injury he picked up against Stade Reims last weekend.

It is unknown exactly when the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner will be fit enough to make his return.