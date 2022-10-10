Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano provides update on £50m Chelsea transfer target

Romeo Lavia probably won’t be leaving Southampton until at least the end of the season, or possibly after one more season with the club.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano in the latest edition of his exclusive CaughtOffside column on Substack, with the reporter explaining that the Saints wonderkid’s asking price also depends on how he continues to perform.

Romano previously revealed that Lavia was the subject of a late £50million bid from Chelsea towards the end of the summer transfer window, and he’s also discussed how Manchester City could have the option to buy the Belgium Under-21 international back.

It might be some time before we see movement with Lavia, however, as Romano is not expecting anything imminent.

“I don’t think that anything is gonna happen in January and I see Lavia staying at Southampton at least until the end of the season, or maybe one more season,” Romano said.

“Man City have a buy back clause so the price tag also depends on this; let’s see about the price tag when he’ll be back from the injury, it depends on his performances.”

City would surely do well to keep a close eye on Lavia’s progress after allowing him to move to the St Mary’s Stadium earlier in the summer, with Pep Guardiola surely already tempted to plan for him in the future.

Chelsea, meanwhile, also still look in need of signings in midfield in the near future, so will surely look again at this talented 18-year-old if he can continue to shine in the Premier League.