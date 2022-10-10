Tottenham Hotspur are currently in talks with Google regarding the naming rights of their brand-new stadium.

It has been over three years since the new stadium has been built but club Chairman Daniel Levy has been in no hurry to secure naming rights for the club’s new stadium. The Spurs supremo has always maintained that the club will wait for the right partnership and it seems that talks are now underway with Google.

Spurs have spent a sum of around £1 billion on the new stadium which has hosted global events like the NFL, boxing matches, rugby matches and concerts alongside the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League.

According to a report from the Athletic, the initial discussions have been quite meaningful and it will be interesting to see if both parties can come to an agreement soon.

Tottenham already have a number of lucrative financial agreements in place in the form of shirt sponsorships, kit manufacturers, and sleeve sponsorships with companies like AIA, Nike etc.

An agreement with Google would be seen as a major financial coup for the London club.

Tottenham certainly need more resources to compete at the highest level and manager Antonio Conte has been vocal about the need for marquee signings.

An agreement with Google would certainly boost the club’s transfer war chest and help the squad improve substantially.

Spurs have improved dramatically since the arrival of Conte but they are still in need of quality signings in order to bridge the gap with heavyweights like Manchester City.