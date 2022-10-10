Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing – How Arteta has turned Arsenal around, update on Man Utd & Leeds transfer target

Happy Monday everyone! Enjoy my latest Daily Briefing – and click here to SUBSCRIBE and get this to your inbox five mornings a week!

AC Milan

Brahim Diaz on his future: “I’m so happy here with AC Milan and I’m doing my best to help this team.”

AC Milan will make a decision over the €22m buy option at the end of the season, while Real Madrid have a buy-back clause of around €27m.

Arsenal

Barcelona

Barcelona president Joan Laporta on Frenkie de Jong: “We’ve received many bids from Premier League for Frenkie, big money — but we decided to keep a quality player like FdJ. We’ve never forced any player to reduce his salary, we’ve just asked in pacific way.”

Barcelona director Mateu Alemany on the Antoine Griezmann transfer: “Deal has been completed this week, it’s done for €20/25m depending on bonuses. It’s a massive, extraordinary deal for us because of Griezmann salary — and same for Coutinho.”

Chelsea

Chelsea will hold further talks over Christopher Vivell appointment this week. He’s expected to join as new technical director, just some final details to be sorted out before he signs his contract.

Chelsea also want to appoint a new sporting director, but it is not imminent yet.

Leeds

Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp on Liverpool injuries:

“ Luis Diaz — something with the knee, not looking good.”

— something with the knee, not looking good.” “ Trent Alexander-Arnold was forced off with a twisted ankle.”

was forced off with a twisted ankle.” Arthur Melo, not available for 3-4 months.

Lyon

It’s official – Laurent Blanc has been appointed as new Olympique Lyon head coach, replacing Peter Bosz, who was sacked yesterday morning.

Manchester City

Manchester United

700 club career goals for Cristiano Ronaldo

Roma

A huge blow for Roma, and also for Argentina at the World Cup as Paulo Dybala looks to have suffered a serious muscle injury.

Jose Mourinho says: “The injury looks very bad. I’d say bad, but honestly after speaking with Paulo… I think very bad.”

RB Leipzig

Official, confirmed. Orjan Nyland has signed his contract with RB Leipzig, deal completed and sealed. He replaces Peter Gulacsi after ACL injury, signing a contract until June 2023 with the option for further season.

Southampton

