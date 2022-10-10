VAR may have made big Leeds mistake after image emerged

Leeds United suffered a 2-1 defeat against Crystal Palace on Sunday afternoon, however, following some previously unseen footage from the game, Jesse Marsch may feel aggrieved at the lack of refereeing consistency.

Despite Pascal Struijk opening the day’s scoring, two comeback goals from Odsonne Edouard and Eberechi Eze turned the game on its head as the Eagles took all three points.

However, the game could have played out very differently had Cheick Doucoure been retrospectively punished by VAR following a nasty challenge on Tyler Adams.

Tottenham Hotspur defender Emerson Royal was sent off for a virtually identical tackle against Arsenal recently, so fans will certainly be questioning why the same decision wasn’t applied at Selhurst Park last weekend.