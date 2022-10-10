West Ham star says he is struggling to communicate with his teammates

West Ham midfielder Lucas Paqueta admits one thing he’s still adapting to at the club is communicating with his teammates.

The Brazil international joined the Hammers from Lyon during the summer and has shown some promise on the pitch, though he admits his English still needs a bit of work.

“I’m happy with my performance and my assist,” he said.

“I’m feeling more comfortable and understanding my team-mates more. I believe I can only get better.

“I was really pleased with the recognition, the support and the confidence the fans have in me. I hope that I paid it back on the pitch.

“The language is still very difficult for me. I’m doing lessons and trying my best.

“It’s important to speak to my team-mates, and the coaches — but I’m dedicating myself to it and I hope to be able to speak a little bit soon.”