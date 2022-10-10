West Ham United are reportedly interested in signing the Italian international midfielder Manuel Locatelli.

The 24-year-old joined after an impressive European Championships from Sassuolo back in 2021. However, the move has not worked out for him.

Locatelli has been heavily criticised for his performances this season and he is struggling to showcase his qualities under Max Allegri.

The player has been linked with other Premier League clubs in recent weeks and West Ham have now joined the chase for the deal, which could cost around €40m, as per Il Bianconero.

Arsenal are thought to be the long-term admirers of the midfielder as well and it will be interesting to see where the player ends up eventually. The Gunners reportedly made an enquiry for him just a few days ago.

The Hammers could definitely use a quality box-to-box midfielder and Locatelli would be a superb acquisition if he manages to adapt to the Premier League. A move away from Turin could be ideal for the player right now. A change of scenery could help him regain his confidence and form.

Furthermore, the pressure to perform at a high level every week at Juventus could be taking a toll on the player and he will have a far more relaxed atmosphere at a club like West Ham.

While the Hammers are an ambitious club, they are not expected to win the league title every season.

Arsenal, by contrast, look like a team on the up under Mikel Arteta, so it may be that Locatelli would view them as a more tempting option in terms of playing in Europe and competing for trophies.

Juventus signed the player on a two-year loan deal with an obligation to buy at €25 million. It seems that the Italian giants are looking to complete the permanent transfer and then sell him for a profit.