Kasper Schmeichel snubbed a transfer to Newcastle United in favour of French side Nice during the summer transfer window.

That’s according to multiple reports, which claim the Danish shot-stopper opted to move to Ligue 1, despite having the option to move to St James’ Park.

However, the former Leicester City number one is believed to already be eyeing the exit door, despite being with the club for just two months, following a series of poor performances.

Although the keeper’s next destination remains unknown, it is unlikely that Eddie Howe will try to convince the 35-year-old to join his project for a second time, so Schmeichel may have to come to terms with missing out on what would have undoubtedly been a better transfer than the one he opted for.