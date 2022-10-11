Arsenal invincible living humble life flogging fruit and veg

Arsenal’s invincible 2004 squad will undoubtedly go down as one of the Premier League’s greatest-ever teams.

Led by former boss Arsene Wenger, the Gunners’ remarkable feat, which happened 18 years ago has still never been matched.

However, while all footie fans will be familiar with the likes of Thierry Henry, Dennis Bergkamp, Robert Pires, Patrick Vieira and Ashley Cole, not many will remember backup goalkeeper Rami Shaaban.

Shaaban, now retired, was loaned to West Ham United during the 2033-04 season but did spend a decent amount of time playing backup to number Jens Lehmann.

MORE: Exclusive: Barcelona monitoring Man Utd star as they eye free transfers, PL midfielder also tipped as “fantastic signing”

Fast forward nearly two decades and the Swedish shot-stopper, who represented his country on 16 different occasions, is now living a very different life to one synonymous with retired footballers.

The 47-year-old former Premier League keeper is now the CEO and founder of a company called ‘Rami Fresh’. The company imports and exports fresh food, especially fruit and vegetables around the world from Egypt.

In his social media business bio, Shaaban said: “I am used to work with the best, now I want to create the best. Import and export of fruits & vegetables from the best farms in Egypt.”