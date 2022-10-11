Journalist reveals bad omen for Arsenal despite their superb start to the season

Arsenal may have got off to a dream start to the season, but some fans may need reminding that it’s far too early to get carried away about winning the Premier League title.

The Gunners have won eight of their first nine league matches so far this term, and it will have many Gooners dreaming of finally ending their long title drought, with the club under-achieving a great deal since the famous Invincibles season of 2003/04.

Arsenal have made some good starts like this before, though, with Arsene Wenger’s 2004/05 and 2007/08 sides also having as good a record as this after nine games played, but with neither of those teams going on to win the title.

See below for the data from Sky Sports…

? "The last club to start a Premier League season by winning 8/9 PL matches… and not go on and win the title?"@markmcadamtv Not the most reassuring statistics for Arsenal fans ? pic.twitter.com/w0XeUAZQrN — Football Daily (@footballdaily) October 11, 2022

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports

Arsenal fans would surely have taken a top four finish before the start of the season, though, so if they can end up in 2nd or 3rd place that would have to go down as major progress made by Mikel Arteta and co.

Summer signings like Gabriel Jesus have lifted this side to another level, and it surely won’t be long before they are serious title challengers, even if it doesn’t happen for them this season.