Journalist reveals bad omen for Arsenal despite their superb start to the season

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Arsenal may have got off to a dream start to the season, but some fans may need reminding that it’s far too early to get carried away about winning the Premier League title.

The Gunners have won eight of their first nine league matches so far this term, and it will have many Gooners dreaming of finally ending their long title drought, with the club under-achieving a great deal since the famous Invincibles season of 2003/04.

Arsenal have made some good starts like this before, though, with Arsene Wenger’s 2004/05 and 2007/08 sides also having as good a record as this after nine games played, but with neither of those teams going on to win the title.

See below for the data from Sky Sports…

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports

More Stories / Latest News
Man United eyeing experienced star who’s also had transfer approach from Chelsea
Chelsea predicted line up to face AC Milan in Champions League
David Moyes admits West Ham are missing player who left in 2002

Arsenal fans would surely have taken a top four finish before the start of the season, though, so if they can end up in 2nd or 3rd place that would have to go down as major progress made by Mikel Arteta and co.

Summer signings like Gabriel Jesus have lifted this side to another level, and it surely won’t be long before they are serious title challengers, even if it doesn’t happen for them this season.

More Stories Arsene Wenger Mikel Arteta

1 Comment

Add a Comment

  1. Total bull article! We take each game as it comes!
    At the moment there is only one team at the top of the league,and that’s ARSENAL FC.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.