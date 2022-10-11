Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale believes the World Cup has come around too soon for him to be England’s first-choice between the posts.

When talking to the Yours, Mine, Away podcast, he said: “I think the World Cup personally is six months too soon for me to really challenge, and I’ve said this a few times, it’s not really for people to go: ‘Oh no, you should be number one’. I’m being realistic, I’ve played three times for England with a World Cup coming in six weeks. I’m not really going to play.

“But that’s not me throwing the towel in. I’m fighting to be that starting goalkeeper. But if I’m not, I’ll support whoever is the best that I can.”

Whilst Ramsdale may receive a call-up for the tournament in November, it’s unlikely he will start over Everton’s Jordan Pickford, who has been England’s number one at both the 2018 World Cup and Euro 2020 tournaments – winning the Golden Glove award in the latter.

It’s unknown whether he will rank above Nick Pope in Gareth Southgate’s preferences for the position. The Newcastle United keeper has made 10 caps for the Three Lions compared to Ramsdale’s three.

Bright future ahead for Ramsdale:

At only 24, Ramsdale is likely to become England’s first-choice goalkeeper in years to come, especially if he continues his form with Arsenal. He has currently picked up three clean sheets out of nine games and his side sits top of the Premier League table.