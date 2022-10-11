Lip reader to be used to investigate incident in Arsenal vs Liverpool clash

A lip reader will reportedly be called in to take a look at an incident that took place in Arsenal’s 3-2 Premier League win over Liverpool at the weekend.

The Gunners edged the Reds in a thrilling encounter at the Emirates Stadium, but it seems there may have been some trouble in a heated clash between Gabriel Magalhaes and Jordan Henderson towards the end of the game.

According to the Times, referee Michael Oliver reported this and it will now be investigated by the Football Association, with a lip reader supposedly set to be used to work out if allegations about some of the words used are accurate.

For the time being, it’s not clear what was said, or who could be the guilty party in all this, but it seems the incident is likely to relate to a heated exchange of words between Henderson and Gabriel.

Goals from Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka gave Arsenal the three points to keep them top of the Premier League table.