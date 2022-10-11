Chelsea have made the trip to Italy to face AC Milan at the San Siro on Tuesday, October 11.

Last week, Graham Potter’s side overturned the reigning Serie A champions 3-0 at Stamford Bridge, putting them one place above the Italians in Group E of the Champions League. The clubs are, however, tied on points, making the game a must-win for either side as RB Salzburg top the group.

In the Premier League, the Blues have got off to a winning start under their new manager; a 2-1 win against Crystal Palace and a comfortable 3-0 victory versus Wolverhampton Wanderers. They are currently sitting in fourth place in the league table.

The London club were dealt an unfortunate injury blow as Wesley Fofana picked up a knee sprain against Milan, the same game he netted his first Chelsea goal. The 21-year-old completed a £75 million move to Stamford Bridge over the summer and is now expected to miss around four weeks of action.

N’Golo Kante has also suffered an injury setback from training after only featuring twice for the club so far this season.

Predicted Chelsea XI to face AC Milan: