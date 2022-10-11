Exclusive: Chelsea “should regret” this transfer blunder involving “amazing player”, says Fabrizio Romano

Chelsea have been told that the old board made a big mistake letting Fikayo Tomori complete a transfer to AC Milan.

The Blues just couldn’t quite find room for Tomori in their starting line up before loaning him to Milan, with the Serie A giants then taking up the option to sign him permanently.

Now performing at a superbly high level in Italy, Tomori is pushing for an England place, and Fabrizio Romano admits it looks like bad business from the old Chelsea board to let him leave.

Chelsea will be up against Tomori in the Champions League again this week, but for now that’s the last they’ll be seeing of him, with Romano insisting that, unlike with Tammy Abraham, there is no buy-back clause in Tomori’s Rossoneri contract.

Romano describes the 24-year-old as an “amazing player”, and it’s fair to say he would surely get straight into the Chelsea line up now.

“As I mentioned recently, Chelsea have a buy-back clause for Tammy Abraham, but what about another of their former players who is performing so well in Italy right now?” Romano wrote in his exclusive CaughtOffside column on Substack.

Unfortunately, Chelsea fans, there’s no buy-back clause included in the Fikayo Tomori deal. Of course, it wasn’t the current board that sanctioned this deal, and I think people from the old board should regret the decision of selling Tomori on loan with buy option.

He’s an amazing player, so impressive with Milan, and I’m sure he’ll be great for many years to come.