Cody Gakpo is one of football’s most in-form attackers.

Despite being heavily linked with a move to the Premier League in the summer, Gakpo, 23, remained a PSV player and the Eredivisie side are reaping the rewards, and that’s because the Netherlands international has already scored 13 goals and provided 10 assists in just 16 appearances.

However, even though the wide-attacker still has four years left on his deal, PSV will be fearful their star man will look to jump ship well before then.

Previously wanted by Leeds United, according to recent reports, this winter could see the 23-year-old eye a transfer to a bigger club.

That’s according to Sky Sports Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, who claims the 23-year-old would consider a winter switch to the likes of Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and both Manchester clubs.

News #Gakpo: Been told that there is no agreement with #LUFC at this stage. Leeds United is highly interested but the player would like to make a step to a bigger club like #MUFC, #MCFC, Real, Barcelona or FC Bayern. A transfer in winter is not excluded. @SkySportDE ?? — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) October 10, 2022

Given his incredible form, it is understandable why the Netherlands international may be eyeing one of Europe’s biggest clubs, but this news will serve as a huge blow to Leeds United, who have been tracking the winger for many months.

Looking likely to miss out on a player that has been a top target will not please Jesse Marsch, so there will be a lot of interest when it comes to what players owner Andrea Radrizzani may target as alternatives.