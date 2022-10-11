Confirmed: 37-year-old quits his job to make Leeds United move

Former West Ham employee Chris Beadle has quit the Head of Football role at CSM Sport & Entertainment agency to join Leeds United.

Beadle was an employee at West Ham from 2014 to 2017 and served as the London club’s Head of Partnership Development – a similar position to the one he has now taken up at Leeds.

The 37-year-old confirmed on his LinkedIn account that he is now the Director of Partnership Sales at Elland Road as he looks to make a difference behind the scenes at the Premier League club.

Leeds fans may never see or hear of him but he will work in a senior backroom role to ensure that the club makes more money through sponsors and partnerships.

That will help bring money to the pitch as it can be spent on transfers and wages, so Beadle has a big part to play in the football club.