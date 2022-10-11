Copenhagen vs Man City team news: Guardiola rests key stars ahead of Liverpool match

Manchester City travel to Denmark this afternoon looking to secure their passage to the last 16 of the Champions League.

A win for Pep Guardiola’s side will send the Manchester club through to the knockout stages of Europe’s biggest competition with two games to spare, which could be crucial when it comes to the Premier League as it will give City the chance to rest players midweek.

The two sides faced each other last week in Manchester with the Premier League club running out 5-0 winners in a very comfortable match for the Manchester outfit.

A similar result is expected again tonight and with Man City facing Liverpool at Anfield this weekend, Guardiola has made changes from their win over Southampton at the weekend.

Laporte, Gomez, Gundogan, Grealish and Alvarez all come into the City side for this afternoon’s clash, with Guardiola opting to rest Haaland, Foden, Silva, Dias and Ake ahead of the weekend trip to Anfield.

As for Copenhagen, the Danish outfit have made four changes from the match at the Etihad last week and will hope that they can get a better result in front of their home fans this time around.

Copenhagen have just one point in the group so far and will be hoping to get enough to at least secure a Europa League spot ahead of Sevilla.