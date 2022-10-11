Moyes admits West Ham are missing player who left in 2002

David Moyes has admitted West Ham United are missing Stuart Peace.

The former England hard-man was not only a Hammers player from 1999 to 2002, but after retirement from playing, he become part of the Londoners’ backroom staff.

Although Pearce has had two spells on West Ham United’s employment books, the end of the 2021-22 season saw him leave for good and when asked about the void he has left, Moyes, who spoke live on TalkSPORT, was brutally honest.

“We certainly are,” Moyes said.

“I’ve got to say Pearcey was a massive part of what we’ve done over the last couple of years and we miss him them because not only was he great around, he was a great character and a really good guy.”

