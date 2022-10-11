England fans face huge fines at World Cup should they participate in common behavior

The World Cup is edging ever closer and is now just over a month away as football fans start to get excited about travelling to Qatar for the sport’s biggest tournament.

Things are a little different this time around as the tournament is being held in the winter and it is also hosted by a Muslim country, which means foreign football fans will need to be respectful of the country’s culture and laws.

Qatar is a nation governed by strict laws and things common in western society could get fans travelling to the middle east in trouble this winter.

Ahead of the tournament, fans have been warned about taking their shirts off in Qatar – a common behaviour in English grounds.

Despite temperatures potentially reaching 50C in Qatar, fans face hefty fines if they are caught with their shirts off. Big fines are in place for many minor infractions with littering costing £2,400, therefore, the shirt offence could be around the same.

FIFA state on the tournament’s official website under a heading called Cultural Awareness via the Daily Star: “People can generally wear their clothing of choice.

“Visitors are expected to cover their shoulders and knees when visiting public places like museums and other government buildings. Swimwear is allowed at hotel beaches and pools.

“Fans attending matches should note that the removal of shirts in the stadium is not permitted.’’

England fans, amongst other nations, are known for taking their shirts off at matches but if they do it at this year’s World Cup, it will be a very expensive trip.