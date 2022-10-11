Newcastle have signed a ‘world-class’ player in Garang Kuol, says his former teammate Jason Cummings.

The 18-year-old joined Newcastle few weeks ago in a £300,000 deal but will likely be loaned out when transfer window opens in January.

“(Kuol) getting hyped up everywhere. He’s a good lad. Away from football as well, he’s just a normal kid. He’s a good lad and he’s humble,” says Cummings, the former Rangers and Nottingham Forest striker.

“With all this hype, he keeps his feet on the ground. He doesn’t let it get to him. He’s taking everything in his stride.

“Everyone can see how good a player he is. Even when he comes on for like 20 minutes, you can see glimpses and he’s a world-class player. He’s only 18 so he’s got a bright future.”

“I’ll maybe tell him that, say; ‘it doesn’t last forever son, so enjoy it while it lasts’,” adds Cummings.

“But I feel like giving advice to Garang wouldn’t be worth it. He’s the type of guy and he’s the type of player where, if you try to teach him too much or tell him what to do, it’s just going to hinder him.

“You need to just let him be free, let him enjoy himself, let him enjoy his football and (say); ‘just do what you want, man. Go on the pitch and just do what you normally do.’ But he’s taking everything in his stride. He’s not letting it affect him. So he’s pretty golden.” – finished Cummings.