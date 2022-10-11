Gabriel Martinelli has huge wage demands if he is to sign new Arsenal contract

Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli reportedly wants his wages trebled if he is to put pen to paper on a new contract with the Gunners.

The Brazilian sensation has enjoyed a superb start to the season, and Fabrizio Romano has written in his exclusive CaughtOffside column about how much the player wants to stay at the Emirates Stadium for the long term.

Still, it might not be all that simple for Arsenal, who may have to cough up and hand Martinelli a significant pay rise, with the 21-year-old said to be asking for as much as £200,000 a week to stay with the club, according to the Daily Mail.

Arsenal will surely feel that’s not an unreasonable amount to pay such a promising young player, with Martinelli looking like he could be one of the club’s star names for many years to come.

Arsenal fans will surely want to see their club pay what it takes to get Martinelli to commit his future, as it wouldn’t exactly be cheap to find a replacement for him anyway.

Romano also explained today how Manchester United missed out on Martinelli as a youngster.