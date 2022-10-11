Harry Kane breaks silence on links to Bayern Munich

Harry Kane has broken his silence on reports linking him with a sensational transfer to Bayern Munich.

The England international, who is once again proving to be Tottenham Hotspur’s most important player, emerged as a surprise transfer target for Julian Naglesmann’s Bavarians during the summer window (Kicker).

Although the Premier League star failed to leave London, much to Antonio Conte’s delight, it is not a given that he will remain a Spurs player for the rest of his career, and rumours Bayern Munich want to bring him to Germany have not yet died down.

However, addressing the speculation, Kane has reassured fans that he remains ‘focused’ on having a good campaign with the Lilywhites, hinting that any kind of mid-season transfer is out of the question.

Harry Kane on being linked with Bayern Munich: “I’m focused on Tottenham Hotspur and trying to do my best. Bayern are a top, top club. All my focus is on Tottenham and trying to win with them.” #THFC — Jonathan Veal (@jonathandveal83) October 11, 2022

Since forcing his way through the club’s youth ranks, Kane, who made his senior competitive debut all the way back in 2011, is now on course to topple Jimmy Greaves’ club goalscoring record (220) and become the club’s greatest-ever goalscorer.

