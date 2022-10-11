Exclusive: Manchester United were offered chance to seal €25m attacker transfer

Manchester United were apparently offered the chance to seal the transfer of Napoli winger Hirving Lozano, though it never got more advanced than that, according to Fabrizio Romano in his latest exclusive column for CaughtOffside.

The Red Devils have recently been talked up as a potential transfer destination for Lozano, with the Mexico international’s former agent discussing the player’s future and tipping him to possibly end up at Old Trafford.

However, it’s not clear how accurate this really is, with Romano offering his exclusive insight and admitting that Man Utd were offered Lozano without ever taking the opportunity to sign him any further.

Still, it seems if United or any other club would like to sign the 27-year-old, he would be pretty cheap, with an asking price of €25million at most.

“I’m told Hirving Lozano was offered to Manchester United, nothing else. They never made any bid to Napoli,” Romano said.

“The situation is really quiet, he’s happy at Napoli now; I think his price tag could be around €20-25m.”

United could do with strengthening in attack right now as Jadon Sancho is yet to live up to expectations, but it remains to be seen if Lozano is really the right calibre of player for this team.

The former PSV attacker is a fine player, but he’s not exactly set the world alight at Napoli and MUFC may feel there are better options out there.