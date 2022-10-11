Arsenal have been praised for their smart transfer business as they beat Manchester United and other clubs to the signing of Gabriel Martinelli a few years ago.

The Brazilian forward joined the Gunners when he was still a teenager, and though he was clearly highly regarded at the time, it’s only more recently that he’s really started to prove himself at the highest level.

Arsenal fans will be thrilled with how Martinelli is getting on, and it’ll surely give them extra satisfaction to learn that their club beat rivals Manchester United to his signature when he was a teenager.

According to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive CaughtOffside column, the north London giants sold their project to Martinelli really well, which enabled them to persuade him to join them over Man Utd and other clubs around Europe.

“Gabriel Martinelli is one of the players of the moment, so how did Arsenal get him ahead of other top clubs who also knew about his potential when he was a teenager?” Romano wrote.

“Manchester United wanted him, as did many clubs also in other countries. Teams in Italy and Spain had the chance to sign Martinelli but Arsenal did a fantastic job as they’re very good with young talents. They explained to him the project for present and future and he was really happy about that.”

Romano added that Arsenal now look in a good position to keep Martinelli for even longer, as the 21-year-old has made it clear he wants to stay at the Emirates Stadium for the long-term.

“And now, I think he could extend his stay further,” Romano added. “Martinelli spoke to the English press after Arsenal’s win over Liverpool and he confirmed his intentions very clearly – he wants to stay at Arsenal. His agents are already in discussions over a new contract.”