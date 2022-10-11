Rio Ferdinand mocks fellow pundit after tipping world class star for Arsenal transfer

Former Manchester City defender Joleon Lescott believes Jude Bellingham could move to Arsenal if they achieve Champions League qualification this season.

Top clubs across Europe, including Manchester United, Manchester City, Real Madrid and Liverpool, are all set to enter a race for Bellingham’s signature this summer, according to a recent report from The Athletic.

The 19-year-old has quickly become one of the most exciting prospects and sought-after talents in world football. He is seen as one of Borussia Dortmund’s main men in midfield and the most creative playmaker on the pitch.

Jude Bellingham is one of a kind ? pic.twitter.com/vQn2qa51zb — ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) October 6, 2022

There is likely to be a bidding war for the teenager following the conclusion of the 2022/2023 campaign and his price is currently set at around £131.5 million, which may increase if Bellingham is called up to represent England at the World Cup in November.

Former Premier League players have their say on Jude Bellingham’s future:

Whilst the leading clubs in England are thought to be United and Liverpool, Lescott believes Arsenal could join their Premier League rivals in the mix. On BT Sport, as quoted by Football365, he said: “If Arsenal manage to get top four, which I think they do, then they can attract a whole different calibre of player.

“I can see people like Jude Bellingham deciding over them, if you are looking at Liverpool who potentially may or may not make top four, and Arsenal, you’re thinking ‘They’ve got Champions League.’

Former United defender Rio Ferdinand responded: “Jude Bellingham isn’t going to Arsenal bruv!”

Lescott added: “I’m not saying he is, but his decision is going to be based on Champions League. In terms of the stature of the club it’s going to have to be relevant and match his ambitions.”

Jurgen Klopp’s side are currently winless in three games and sit tenth in the Premier League table. They have made their worst start to a league season in 10 years.