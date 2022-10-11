Key PSG man denies that Kylian Mbappe wants to leave in January

The news circulated earlier today that Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe wants to leave the club in January just months after signing a new contract.

Many outlets, such as ESPN, have reported Mbappe’s discontent and that he feels betrayed by the club as promises made to the 23-year-old when he signed his new deal have not been kept.

Mbappe was reportedly promised that he would play with a No. 9 next to him in attack who could play as a pivot, but this has not happened. The World Cup winner was also told that PSG would recruit another centre-back, which did not happen in the summer, while the forward’s relationship with Neymar has deteriorated, sources told ESPN.

The French star believes he has made a mistake by staying in Paris and now wants out as soon as possible.

Speaking about the situation, PSG’s football advisor Luis Campos has denied the story ahead of the French club’s clash with Benfica tonight.

What has Campos said about Mbappe’s situation at PSG?

“I am here to clearly deny, he (Mbappé) did not speak to me or to my president about leaving in January. This question never came up and we never talked about it,” Campos told Canal+ via GOAL.

“There are rumours every day, and we can’t talk about them every day. But this one, it is serious. Because my name is there.”

When asked about the impact the news could have on the dressing room, the PSG football advisor stated: “An impact on the locker room? No, they are experienced players. It’s not real news anyway, and it’s not going to disrupt the group.

“We speak with Kylian every day, as with Neymar, Danilo, Vitinha and Verratti. All the players have their ideas and we discuss. On recruitment, we talked about it a month ago. It was very clear. And today, we work every day to be stronger.”

This issue is just at the beginning so it will be interesting to see how it plays out and what effect it has on PSG as a whole.