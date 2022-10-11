Kylian Mbappe wants to leave PSG in January with Premier League club his only option

Kylian Mbappe reportedly wants to leave Paris Saint-Germain during the January transfer window and Liverpool are the only club the French champions will sell the superstar to.

The 23-year-old was embroiled in a transfer saga this year with PSG and Real Madrid fighting for his services with the French club winning the battle at the final moments and retaining their superstar for another three years.

Many expected the La Liga giants to acquire his services as Los Blancos are a team Mbappe as always wanted to play for and supported the Spanish club as a child.

According to Marca, the Spanish outlet are now reporting that Mbappe’s relationship with PSG has completely broken down after he asked to leave the club permanently in July, just two months after signing his new deal in Paris.

Marca claims that during the latest contract talks Mbappe struck a deal with the French club where he agreed on a condition that he would not leave Paris for Real Madrid.

Therefore, Mbappe would only be allowed to join Liverpool as this doesn’t breach the condition, but whether the Reds would have the financial muscle to make such a deal happen is uncertain.

This transfer seems very unlikely as PSG will not want to depart with their superstar during the season and it seems to be just another story with Mbappe in the headlines.