Liverpool are set to travel to Glasgow for Wednesday, October 12’s Champions League clash with Rangers without two key players.

Jurgen Klopp’s side suffered a 3-2 loss in a fiery match with Arsenal, who returned to the top of the Premier League table. The Gunners’ young attackers ran rampant on Liverpool’s defence and a 76th-minute penalty from Bukayo Saka secured the crucial three points for Arsenal.

Whilst the result is concerning enough for Liverpool, injuries continue to plague their squad ahead of one of the busiest periods in football. Games are coming and fast ahead of November’s World Cup and the club may be forced to bring in reinforcements during the January transfer window.

Wednesday brings the Merseyside team a chance to pick up form and spirits around the club. However, Klopp will have to re-evaluate his choice of starting eleven, as he is now without first-choice players Luis Diaz and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Liverpool’s latest injury news:

Diaz, who has proven to be one of Liverpool’s most threatening attackers since joining, will be sidelined until December after picking up a knee injury during Sunday’s game.

Liverpool star Luís Diaz will miss next 10 games following his knee injury vs Arsenal, confirmed. ??? #LFC He’s expected to return at the end of December, after the World Cup. pic.twitter.com/UfWaE2PQvR — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 10, 2022

Klopp was also forced to substitute Alexander-Arnold at half-time against Arsenal and Liverpool are currently awaiting further confirmation on the severity of the right-back’s ankle injury.

They will face a Rangers side on the back of two 4-0 wins and in impressive form. The Gers will be adamant to put on a show in front of an elevated Ibrox crowd as the team try and pick up their first win of this season’s Champions League campaign.