Liverpool scouts watched talented €15m winger last month states journalist

Liverpool had scouts present at Galatasaray’s match with Konyaspor last month as they track the progress of four players.

That is according to Yakup Cinar, who reports that the Reds were watching Sacha Boey (right-back), Victor Nelsson (centre-back), Yunus Akgün (right-wing/No.10) and Muhammed Kerem Aktürkoglu (left-wing).

The Premier League club will continue to follow their progress over the course of the season but there is one that Cinar thinks will stand out to the Liverpool scouts.

Liverpool Sacha Boey, Yunus Akgün, Kerem ve Nelsson'u takipte. Scoutlar? Konyaspor maç?n? tribünden izleyip oyuncular?n performans?n? raporluyor. Sezon boyunca takibe devam edecekler… — Yakup Ç?nar (@yakupcinar) October 6, 2022

Speaking to Empire of the Kop, Cinar said: “I think they [Liverpool] will follow Yunus and Sacha more closely.”

However, the journalist had a lot of praise for Yunus Akgun and stated: “He [Akgun] is one of the greatest talents that Turkish football has grown in recent years,

“He is very smart and reflects this intelligence on his football. He has the ability to play on the right wing and is number 10.

“His last shot is as good as Michael Owen. The man can pull off and is a very technical football player.”

Akgun seems like the one that Liverpool could be most attracted to, according to Cinar’s words and the winger would cost the Reds only €15m, states the journalist.

Liverpool recently tied Mohamed Salah down to a new three-year deal but Akgun could have the potential to be the 30-year-old’s replacement when the time comes for the Egyptian to move on.