Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano comments on Liverpool transfer links with “amazing talent”

Liverpool have recently been linked with Rennes wonderkid Jeremy Doku, and though Fabrizio Romano has described him as an “amazing talent”, he says he’s not aware of concrete interest from the Reds at the moment.

The highly-rated young Belgium international has been linked with Liverpool and other top clubs in a recent report from Calciomercato, and Romano has addressed this speculation in the latest edition of his exclusive CaughtOffside column.

Doku could surely do a job for Liverpool at some point in the future, but for now Romano is not aware of any talks with the Merseyside giants or anyone else.

“I’ve seen some speculation linking Liverpool with Jeremy Doku, but I’m afraid my understanding is that there is nothing concrete going on there,” Romano explained.

“For now, there is nothing advanced with any club yet. For sure there’s lot of interest in Jeremy Doku, he’s considered an amazing talent but I think the World Cup can also help to push Doku on the international stage as happened last time with Belgium.

“He’s a player to watch, for sure, but there’s nothing going on with Liverpool or any other club just yet.”

LFC fans will no doubt be keen to keep an eye on Doku’s performances in Ligue 1 in the near future, as their club looks in need of something of a shake-up.

It’s been a poor start to the season for Jurgen Klopp’s side, and he might do well to think about a top young attacking player like this to help make up for the summer departure of Sadio Mane, while Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez haven’t been too convincing so far this season.