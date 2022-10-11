Manchester United reportedly enquired about a potential transfer move for Lyon wonderkid Malo Gusto during the summer, and other clubs are now also showing an interest in him.

The 19-year-old right-back looks a superb prospect, having established himself as more of a regular in the Lyon first-team in the last year or so.

According to 90min, Man Utd are joined by the likes of Arsenal and Chelsea in tracking the France Under-21 international, though Lyon also hope to offer him a new contract.

It remains to be seen what Gusto will decide, but he’d surely be ideal for United’s needs if Diogo Dalot’s future cannot be resolved soon.

Arsenal would also do well to bring in more of an attack-minded right-back, with Ben White and Takehiro Tomiyasu not necessarily the most natural wide-players in that area of the pitch, even if they’re solid defensively.

Chelsea’s need for Gusto is not as obvious due to the presence of Reece James in that position, though his long-term role may end up being part of a back three.

Wherever Gusto ends up, he looks set for a big career, and it would be intriguing to see him in the Premier League in the near future.