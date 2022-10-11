Man City star Jack Grealish purchases stunning £6million mansion with 20 acres of land

Manchester City
Posted by

Manchester City star Jack Grealish has reportedly purchased a stunning £6milllion mansion with 20 acres of land.

Pictures in the Sun show pictures of Grealish’s new seven-bedroom home, with the England international and his girlfriend Sasha Attwood moving there after initially living in a swanky apartment in Manchester city centre.

Grealish’s new home has an indoor swimming pool, outdoor tennis courts, plus 20 acres of land, which means room for a full-size football pitch.

“Jack has a taste for the finer things in life and this home really took his breath away,” a source told The Sun.

‘It’s the culmination of a dream for him. Anyone would be very proud to own such a home.

More Stories / Latest News
Lip reader to be used to investigate incident in Arsenal vs Liverpool clash
Liverpool dealt huge injury blow ahead of Manchester City clash
34-year-old set for surprise West Ham return

“It offers him everything — if he wants to throw a massive party away from prying eyes, he can do.

‘Likewise, if he wants to chill out and sunbathe or do a bit of fishing, it’s all on his doorstep.”

More Stories Jack Grealish

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.