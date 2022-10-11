Manchester City star Jack Grealish has reportedly purchased a stunning £6milllion mansion with 20 acres of land.

Pictures in the Sun show pictures of Grealish’s new seven-bedroom home, with the England international and his girlfriend Sasha Attwood moving there after initially living in a swanky apartment in Manchester city centre.

Grealish’s new home has an indoor swimming pool, outdoor tennis courts, plus 20 acres of land, which means room for a full-size football pitch.

“Jack has a taste for the finer things in life and this home really took his breath away,” a source told The Sun.

“It offers him everything — if he wants to throw a massive party away from prying eyes, he can do.