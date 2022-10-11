Man United eyeing experienced star who’s also had transfer approach from Chelsea

Manchester United are reportedly interested in a potential transfer deal for Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak.

The Slovenia international has been a world class performer in La Liga, and he’s now attracting interest from top Premier League clubs.

According to Todo Fichajes, Man Utd are eyeing up Oblak as a potential replacement for David de Gea amid doubts over whether or not he’ll sign a new contract, while the report also claims that Chelsea have approached the player.

United seem to be a more tempting destination for Oblak, if Todo Fichajes are to be believed, and it could well be that he’d be more guaranteed a key role at Old Trafford.

While Erik ten Hag will surely want a long-term De Gea replacement soon, it’s less clear what Graham Potter will have in mind with his ‘keepers at Chelsea.

Edouard Mendy has mostly performed very well in his time at Stamford Bridge, and though his form has dipped a little in recent times, there’s also a very decent backup option in the form of Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Oblak has a contract running until 2028, so it surely won’t be easy for anyone to get the 29-year-old without paying a vast amount of money.