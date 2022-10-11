Man United eyeing experienced star who’s also had transfer approach from Chelsea

Chelsea FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United are reportedly interested in a potential transfer deal for Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak.

The Slovenia international has been a world class performer in La Liga, and he’s now attracting interest from top Premier League clubs.

According to Todo Fichajes, Man Utd are eyeing up Oblak as a potential replacement for David de Gea amid doubts over whether or not he’ll sign a new contract, while the report also claims that Chelsea have approached the player.

United seem to be a more tempting destination for Oblak, if Todo Fichajes are to be believed, and it could well be that he’d be more guaranteed a key role at Old Trafford.

Jan Oblak to Manchester United or Chelsea?
More Stories / Latest News
Chelsea predicted line up to face AC Milan in Champions League
David Moyes admits West Ham are missing player who left in 2002
Talented Leeds United youngster has interesting clause in deal

While Erik ten Hag will surely want a long-term De Gea replacement soon, it’s less clear what Graham Potter will have in mind with his ‘keepers at Chelsea.

Edouard Mendy has mostly performed very well in his time at Stamford Bridge, and though his form has dipped a little in recent times, there’s also a very decent backup option in the form of Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Oblak has a contract running until 2028, so it surely won’t be easy for anyone to get the 29-year-old without paying a vast amount of money.

More Stories Jan Oblak

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.