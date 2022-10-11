Man Utd legend Rio Ferdinand names the player who needed “oxygen” after trying to defend against Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has paid tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo after here scored the 700th goal of his club career against Everton at the weekend.

The Portugal international has had a sensational career at the highest level, and Ferdinand has spoken about watching him develop after watching him come to Old Trafford as a young player.

Ronaldo first really caught the eye in a friendly against Man Utd when he was at Sporting Lisbon, with Ferdinand joking that John O’Shea needed oxygen after trying to defend against him that day.

Speaking on Vibe with Five in the video below, Ferdinand also says Ronaldo used to have Gary Neville on string in training…

It’s clear Ferdinand can’t speak highly enough of the 37-year-old, who is undoubtedly one of the greatest players of all time.

MUFC fans will hope Ronaldo’s goal against Everton can earn him a place back in Erik ten Hag’s starting line up after a frustrating start to the season that has mainly seen him stuck on the bench.