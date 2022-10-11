Manchester City forward Erling Haaland has a €200 million release clause that will be activated from 2024 and can not be triggered by any other Premier League club.

According to The Athletic, Haaland’s hefty release clause will decrease in price as his five-year deal progresses. City have ruled out the possibility of their star man playing for a rival team by ensuring the clause does not apply to other clubs in England.

The Norwegian signed for City from Borussia Dortmund in June 2022. He cost an initial £51 million which would rise to around £85.5 million in total after taking into account agent fees and signing bonuses.

Since then, Haaland has already doubled his price tag and is currently the most in-form player in world football. The 22-year-old has scored 20 goals in 12 games across all competitions for City, as well as scoring three hat-tricks in just eight matches.

At 15 league goals, Haaland is only eight away from equalling last season’s Golden Boot tally of 23, achieved by both Mohamed Salah and Son Heung-Min, with 29 matches still to play.

Will Haaland stay in Manchester beyond 2024?

Haaland looks happy to be blue for the foreseeable future. He is playing in one of the most fast-paced and physically demanding leagues in Europe and is setting new records with almost every game that passes.

However, reigning European champions Real Madrid were in the race for Haaland’s signature before the striker opted for England, so the prolific goalscorer may fancy a change of scenery at the highly decorated club after achieving everything in his grasp at City.