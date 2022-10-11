Manchester City predicted line up to take on FC Copenhagen in the Champions League

Manchester City have made the trip to Denmark to face FC Copenhagen on Tuesday, October 11 in the Champions League.

City overturned the Danish side with a comfortable 5-0 win last Wednesday at the Etihad Stadium and sit top of group G with three wins out of three games.

Taking into consideration their huge clash set for Sunday against Liverpool, Pep Guardiola may opt to rest some of his star players to ensure they’re ready to take Anfield by storm on October 16.

Erling Haaland may start the game to give City an early lead, but Guardiola will likely replace the Norwegian with Julian Alvarez at half-time like last week to give the prolific goalscorer time to recharge before returning to England.

Joao Cancelo is another player that could use a stint on the substitutes bench. The full-back has played in every league game this season as well as starting matches in the Champions League.

Predicted Manchester City starting XI:

Ederson

Manuel Akanji
Nathan Ake
Aymeric Laporte
Sergio Gomez

Ilkay Gundogan
Kevin De Bruyne

Riyad Mahrez
Jack Grealish
Bernardo Silva

Erling Haaland

