Brentford star to be offered new deal with release clause amid Manchester United transfer interest

Brentford are set to offer Ivan Toney a new contract amid interest from Manchester United.

According to The Mirror, interest from the Red Devils, West Ham United, Newcastle United and Leeds United will force Brentford’s hand into offering the striker a new deal and adding a release clause into the mix.

The England international, who received his first call-up for the national team in September, has not yet signed an extension on his current deal, which runs until 2025. The Mirror stated Toney’s new proposed wages would be “north of six figures a week”.

Ivan Toney in the Premier League for Brentord this season: ? 9 games

? 6 goals

?? 2 assists

? 1 hattrick Scores his 19th penalty in 19 for Brentford. ?? pic.twitter.com/CbBocGjHtb — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) October 8, 2022

Toney has played a key role for The Bees since joining in 2020 and was a crucial part of the club’s promotion to the Premier League. Since then, he has made 44 appearances, scoring 18 goals and assisting seven.

Would Ivan Toney be a good fit for Erik ten Hag?

At the moment, Manchester United continue to struggle with injuries to their attackers. Marcus Rashford has just recovered from a muscle injury and Anthony Martial is struggling to maintain fitness this season. The Frenchman has only accumulated 104 minutes of playing time in the league so far.

Relying on 38-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo to provide goals throughout the season is illogical. Whilst the Portugal captain has the abilities of a prolific goalscorer, keeping up with the pace and physicality of the Premier League, as well as every other competition United will play in, may prove to overwhelm the five-time Ballon D’Or winner given his age.

Toney provides a younger, proven alternative who is an undeniable threat during games. His strength, aerial and shooting ability sets him above other strikers in the top flight and could only improve United’s depth of attacking options.