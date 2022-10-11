Optimism that Chelsea can persuade star player to sign new contract

There is reportedly a sense of optimism that Chelsea can tie Mason Mount down to a new contract despite talks not yet being advanced.

This is according to a report from the Evening Standard, who state that formal negotiations have now started, and there is a good feeling about getting Mount to commit his future to the Blues.

The England international will soon have the World Cup in Qatar to focus on, however, so it may be some time before we see any concrete developments on this.

Chelsea fans will no doubt hope this popular homegrown talent can stay and continue to build on what has been a great start to his career at Stamford Bridge.

Mount came up through the Chelsea academy and is now one of the most important players in the first-team, alongside fellow academy graduates Reece James, Conor Gallagher and Trevoh Chalobah.

With Tammy Abraham and Fikayo Tomori both being allowed to leave CFC after also rising through the academy, the west Londoners will surely want to avoid making the same mistake again and losing Mount ahead of his peak years.