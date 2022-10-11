Newcastle United named as possible destination for Man United flop

Donny van de Beek has had a disastrous spell at Manchester United.

The Netherlands international joined the Red Devils from Ajax back in 2020. Signed by former boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, the 25-year-old, who cost the Red Devils over £30m, has barely featured since his arrival two years ago.

Following Erik ten Hag’s arrival, fans would have been forgiven for thinking the Netherlands international would be handed a lifeline, but that hasn’t been the case.

Having failed to start a single Premier League match this season, although currently nursing a slight injury, it remains unlikely that van de Beek will be able to nudge the likes of Bruno Fernandes and Christian Eriksen out of the manager’s preferred 11.

MORE: Exclusive: Chelsea “should regret” this transfer blunder involving “amazing player”, says Fabrizio Romano

Following what has been a poor spell at Old Trafford, it looks to be only a matter of time before the former Ajax playmaker moves on and the latest club to emerge as a potential destination is Eddie Howe’s Newcastle United.

That’s according to journalist Dean Jones, who has said that the United number 34 is on the Magpies’ transfer shortlist.

“Newcastle is one option,” Jones told GiveMeSport.

“They want a central midfielder, still, and I think he might fit the bill.”