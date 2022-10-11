‘Something is happening here’ – Craig Hope now drops big claim on Guimaraes future at Newcastle

Journalist Craig Hope has commented on Bruno Guimaraes’ future amid recent transfer rumours linking the in-form Newcastle midfielder with Real Madrid.

The Brazil international has shone for the Magpies since joining from Lyon back in January, when he became one of the marquee signings of the new Saudi ownership at St James’ Park.

Other big names like Sven Botman and Alexander Isak have followed at Newcastle, but there could be some cause for concern as Guimaraes is apparently wanted by Real Madrid.

Now, however, Daily Mail journalist Hope believes the 24-year-old will surely stay at Newcastle.

“Afterwards in the press box there was a couple of debates, one of them was about how long will he be at Newcastle. One of my colleagues said this could perhaps be his only full season here,” he said.

“I disagreed because if this was the Newcastle of Mike Ashley then okay, fair enough if you get a player of that talent they don’t hang around here they wouldn’t have hung around at Newcastle for long and Bruno would have been off.

“This is a different football club now, this is potentially, the richest football club in the world, and this is potentially one of the most exciting football clubs in the world going forward over the next three, four or five years.

“So in that regard, if a Real Madrid or Barcelona did come knocking for Bruno and by the way, he really is that level, I think it wouldn’t be a clear signal he definitely goes I really believe that I think something is happening here.”