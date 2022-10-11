Newcastle United set for cash bonus following FIFA World Cup announcement

Newcastle United, along with every other club in the Premier League, are set to receive compensation for every player who features in this winter’s World Cup in Qatar.

FIFA have confirmed a compensation package worth a whopping £189m, with clubs set to receive £9,000-per player, per day.

This means that for every player who reaches the World Cup final, based on a 28-day tournament, a club will receive just over £250,000.

From Newcastle United’s point-of-view, Eddie Howe will be expecting to bid farewell to at least two players.

Fabian Schar remains a key part of Switzerland’s World Cup plans with midfielder Bruno Guimaraes likely to make Brazil’s final 26-man squad.

Other players who are in with a chance of going to the World Cup include goalkeeper Nick Pope, midfielder Joelinton and striker Callum Wilson.

