(Video) Mbappe ice-cold from the spot despite transfer speculation

Paris Saint-Germain have taken a first-half lead against Benfica during tonight’s latest round of Champions League group games.

Kylian Mbappe has fired the Ligue 1 giants into an important lead.

The formidable France international has caused a stir among fans after reports surfaced claiming the 23-year-old was eager to leave the club in the January transfer window (ESPN).

However, the talented attacker seems unphased by the speculation surrounding his future in Paris.

MORE: Sir Jim Ratcliffe rules out Man United takeover and opens up on Glazers’ personality

Successfully converting his side’s spot-kick, Mbappe’s opening strike now means that should the Parisians go on to claim all three points, they will qualify for the competition’s knockout round with two games to spare.

Mbappe goal for PSG from the penalty spot 1-0 pic.twitter.com/hB01kQLnGH — FootballPrinted (@FootballPrinted) October 11, 2022

Pictures via BeIN Sports