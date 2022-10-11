(Video) Mbappe ice-cold from the spot despite transfer speculation

Champions League
Paris Saint-Germain have taken a first-half lead against Benfica during tonight’s latest round of Champions League group games.

Kylian Mbappe has fired the Ligue 1 giants into an important lead.

The formidable France international has caused a stir among fans after reports surfaced claiming the 23-year-old was eager to leave the club in the January transfer window (ESPN).

However, the talented attacker seems unphased by the speculation surrounding his future in Paris.

Successfully converting his side’s spot-kick, Mbappe’s opening strike now means that should the Parisians go on to claim all three points, they will qualify for the competition’s knockout round with two games to spare.

