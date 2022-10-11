Roy Keane has named Arsenal as Manchester City’s biggest competitor in this season’s Premier League title race.

The Gunners are on the back of a triumphant 3-2 win over Liverpool that meant Arsenal concluded match week nine on top of the league table.

Arsenal have only lost one game this season and have won their other nine, giving them 23 out of a possible 26 points so far. They are one point above City who remain unbeaten but have instead drawn two matches against Newcastle United and Aston Villa.

Former Manchester United captain Keane believes Mikel Arteta’s side provides the biggest threat to City in their hopes of winning three consecutive Premier League titles, despite naming Liverpool as their only other competitor for the title back in August. On Sky Sports, he said: “I think they’re [Liverpool and Man City] a level ahead of everyone else…

“I just can’t see the other teams getting near them for the title. There will be improvement at Tottenham and Manchester United have to be better than last year, but the simple answer in terms of winning the league: Liverpool and City. I can’t see beyond it.”

Whereas on Monday Night Football on October 10, he stated: “They [Arsenal] are playing with confidence, they have got some physicality. They have good experience in midfield and young players full of talent.

18 of Arsenal's 28 goals this season have been scored or assisted by players aged 21 or younger ? pic.twitter.com/vEFozKs2Lg — B/R Football (@brfootball) October 10, 2022

“They are scoring goals, they have an electric ground and at the moment they are the biggest challenge to Man City.”

Next up for Arsenal is a visit to Elland Road to face an out-of-form Leeds United, whilst City will travel to Anfield to face 10th placed Liverpool.