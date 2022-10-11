Keane includes Man United star in top three EPL players of the season so far

Roy Keane has surprised fans after including Cristiano Ronaldo in his top three best players in the Premier League so far this season.

The former United captain, who now works as a pundit for Sky Sports, spoke recently on ‘Monday Night Football‘ and believes Ronaldo, along with Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne and Erling Haaland, are the best three players in the Premier League.

Haaland is an easy pick. The Norweigan has already netted a staggering 15 domestic goals in just his first nine games.

De Bruyne is another predictable pick. The former Chelsea and Wolfsburg midfielder is once again proving how important he is to the Citizens.

Ronaldo, on the other hand, has had arguably his worst-ever start to a season. A long way short of being a regular starter under new boss Erik ten Hag, the Portugal international has managed just one goal in the league, admittedly that was a winning goal against Everton and his 700th club career goal, and Keane believes that fact alone deserves huge credit.

“De Bruyne, Haaland, and Ronaldo,” the Irishman said.

“De Bruyne obviously, I’ve played midfield, I think he does week in week out, consistently I think he’s fantastic. What Haaland has done already, obviously he’s new to the Premier League.

“Amazing what he could achieve within the next few years, particularly playing in a really good team like City, working with obviously Pep (Guardiola). And you have to give Ronaldo credit, scoring last night, 700 goals in his career. Amazing.”