Sir Jim Ratcliffe rules out Man United takeover and opens up on Glazers’ personality

Sir Jim Ratcliffe will not be buying Manchester United.

The British billionaire was heavily linked with buying the Premier League giants from American owners the Glazer family earlier in the year.

However, despite much speculation regarding Sir Ratcliffe’s intention, the man himself has now broken his silence and has revealed that the club is not for sale.

“I have met Joel and Avram [Glazer],” Sir Ratcliffe told Financial Times, as quoted by Laurie Whitwell.

“They are the nicest people, proper gentlemen. They don’t want to sell it. If it had been for sale in the summer, yes we would probably have had a go following on from the Chelsea thing.”

MORE: Copenhagen vs Man City team news: Guardiola rests key stars ahead of Liverpool match

This admission will serve as a major blow to United fans, who are desperate for their current owners to sell up and walk away.

The Glazers have been accused of piggybacking off the club and putting profit above competitive ambition, but regardless of what fans may think of their club’s owners, it looks like they will remain at the helm for some time yet.

Since the American business tycoons took the club over back in 2005 the on-field team have won five Premier League titles with their most recent domestic triumph coming all the way back in 2013.