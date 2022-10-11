Leeds United have the option to recall defender, Charlie Cresswell, from loan in January.

That’s according to journalist Tim Thornton, who claims the young centre-back could make a surprise return to Elland Road following what has been an impressive loan spell so far.

Although best known for his defensive capabilities, Cresswell, who has featured in nine Championship games, already has three goals and one assist to his name.

Highly rated among the Whites’ coaching staff, there is likely to be an expectation that the 20-year-old has the talent to become one of the club’s senior starters in the near future, and according to Thornton, that may be sooner rather than later.

“I think there’s a recall option, potentially in January,” Thornton told GiveMeSport.

“But I would expect him to stay at Millwall all season and then come back next season and try to force his way into the first team.”

Given his current squad options, American manager Jesse Marsch seems to prefer the likes of Pascal Struijk and Robin Koch.

However, although Thornton reckons Cresswell will see out the remainder of the season at The Den, the young defender’s early form cannot be ignored and given every team’s need for quality in depth, especially when this year’s World Cup will take place in the middle of the domestic season, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Marsch recall the youngster and challenge him to make the step up in competition.