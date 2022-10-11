Barcelona will look to free agents in the transfer market again next summer after enjoying success in that department this year.

The Catalan giants brought in big names like Franck Kessie and Andreas Christensen without having to pay transfer fees in the summer window just gone, and Mateu Alemany has spoke about adopting a similar approach ahead of next season.

No specific names have been mentioned yet, but it’s common knowledge that there are a few big names out there who will be out of contract in summer 2023.

Discussing Barcelona’s potential transfer targets in his exclusive CaughtOffside column, Fabrizio Romano named Manchester United right-back Diogo Dalot as one possible option for the La Liga club, while he also suggested that Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans would also be a great signing for a top club like Barca.

“Barcelona director Mateu Alemany confirmed yesterday the plan to target more free agents in 2023: ‘We’ve to focus more and more on the market of players who are free. This year we have done it with Kessie, Christensen, Marcos Alonso and Bellerin, with many more to come.’,” Romano wrote.

“For now, it’s too early to say precisely who they could go after, all sources told me nothing is advanced yet. For sure, Diogo Dalot is one of the players they’re monitoring, but Manchester United have the option to extend his contract by another year.

“I think there will be many interesting opportunities out there; Youri Tielemans, for example, is not signing a new contract at Leicester and would be a fantastic signing. In my opinion, he’s really underrated, but let’s see where he ends up.”