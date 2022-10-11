(Video) Tomori shown straight red before Jorginho fires Chelsea into UCL lead

AC Milan were desperate to right the wrongs of their performance against Chelsea last week but unfortunately for the Italians, they could not have had a worse start during tonight’s return game.

In action at the San Siro, the Rossoneri, who lost three-nil against Chelsea last week, will be eager to get the better of their London-based opponents the second time round.

However, it won’t be easy after defender Fikayo Tomori was shown a straight red for pulling Mason Mount, who got goal-side of the former Chelsea defender, back by the shirt.

The centre-back’s challenge not only saw the referee produce a red card but as the foul occurred inside the Serie A champions’ box, Chelsea were also awarded a penalty.

Midfielder Joringho was tasked with converting the spot which the Italy international did with aplomb.

