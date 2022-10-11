Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing – Arteta-Aubameyang relationship at Arsenal was broken, €25m star offered to Man United, and more

Good afternoon and welcome to the latest edition of my exclusive Daily Briefing – click here to subscribe and get this straight to your inbox five mornings a week!

AC Milan

Arsenal

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang video and his relationship with Mikel Arteta

It’s been officially confirmed – Atletico Madrid have re-signed Antoine Griezmann from Barcelona on a permanent deal for €20m plus €4m add-ons.

“Happy to be where I want to be,” the player said.

Brighton

Confirmed yesterday was the sad news that Enock Mwepu has been forced to end his career at the age of just 24 after being diagnosed with a hereditary heart condition.

See below for his official statement:

Chelsea

Thiago Silva on his Chelsea future: “The time will come to talk, it could be time before/after the World Cup. I need to decide my contract for my family arrangements, it’s not easy. We will see what will happen.”

Chelsea manager Graham Potter on Rafael Leao deal: “You can see Leao’s quality and skills, it’s obvious — but he is part of a strong team. We have to respect that [Leao being under contract with Milan].”

Leicester City

Liverpool

More bad news for Liverpool on the injury front as Luis Diaz is ruled out of the next ten games – he’ll return after the World Cup at the end of December.

The FA are set to get the help of a lip reader to investigate an incident between Liverpool’s Jordan Henderson and Arsenal’s Gabriel Magalhaes (The Times)

Manchester City

Nathan Ake on his failed move to Chelsea during the summer: “I’m very happy to be at Man City and I’m happy that I stayed here in the summer. I was never worried about competition.” He’s expected to stay also in January, this is currently City’s plan.

Manchester United

David de Gea on extending his stay at Man Utd: “New contract? Of course, I would like to be here for more years, so we’ll see what happens in the future. I’m really, really happy here at Man United.”

Napoli

Newcastle United

Bruno Guimaraes on Real Madrid links: “Real Madrid is the best team in the world, so… nice, but it’s just a conversation, it’s nothing. I want to be a legend at Newcastle. The ground love me and I love them. I never doubted the project.”

PSG

It’s now been confirmed by PSV chief Marcel Brands that PSG have a buy-back option for Xavi Simons. It was previously denied, but PSG have this option, only available to them, not any other clubs.

Red Bull Salzburg

Clubs from the Premier League and Serie A are monitoring Red Bull Salzburg talent Noah Okafor for 2023 as an interesting opportunity on the market. His current contract expires in June 2024 and he’s one to watch after three goals in three games in the Champions League so far this season.

Spal

Former Roma midfielder and World Cup winner Daniele de Rossi has started his managerial career by taking over at Serie B side Spal. He joins Gianluigi Buffon, Filippo Inzaghi and Fabio Grosso in Italy’s second tier.

Stuttgart

Official club statement confirms Stuttgart have sacked manager Pellegrino Matarazzo with immediate effect. This decision came following a meeting yesterday morning.

Vissel Kobe

Andres Iniesta on his future: “I’ll continue at Vissel Kobe for another year… and then we’ll see. I would love to return to Barca. It’s my home, but I still don’t know in what way: head coach, sports director or something like that.”